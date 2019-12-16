Murder charges likely after Springfield man dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield police say they will present evidence for a murder charge against a 17-year-old after the death of a man over the weekend. Pedro Bolanos was arrested Saturday after 28-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez was shot Friday as he drove a pickup. Bolanos was initially charged with first-degree assault but police say they will present murder charges to prosecutors because Aguilar-Hernandez died at a hospital. Police documents indicate the shooting was drug-related.

