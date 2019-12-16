State, tribe to develop Dakota Access pipeline spill plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State, tribe to develop Dakota Access pipeline spill plan

Posted: Updated:

By JAMES MacPHERSON
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota will work with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to help develop a response plan for potential spill of the Dakota Access pipeline. State Emergency Services Director Cody Schulz said tribal leaders recently requested a response plan and resources to prepare for a spill near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Schulz on Monday told a committee of state and tribal leaders headed by Gov. Doug Burgum that his agency would either “participate or facilitate” a training exercise. The state also would work with the tribe to obtain federal grant money for planning and equipment. Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith, who sits on the panel, said oil spill response training would be “awesome” and he appreciates the state’s effort to work collaboratively with the tribe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.