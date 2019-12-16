San Diego-Chicago flight diverts after apparent engine fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

San Diego-Chicago flight diverts after apparent engine fire

Posted: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A plane heading from San Diego to Chicago has made an emergency landing in Albuquerque after an engine appeared to shoot out sparks and flames. United Airlines says Flight 366 touched down safely at Albuquerque International Sunport just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Chicago-based airline said there was a “mechanical issue” with one of the engines. A man who says he was on the plane posted video on social media of flames coming out of the right engine. No one was hurt on the flight carrying 152 passengers and six crew members. A maintenance crew in New Mexico's largest city will inspect the plane.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.