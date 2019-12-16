San Diego-Chicago flight diverts after apparent engine fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A plane heading from San Diego to Chicago has made an emergency landing in Albuquerque after an engine appeared to shoot out sparks and flames. United Airlines says Flight 366 touched down safely at Albuquerque International Sunport just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Chicago-based airline said there was a “mechanical issue” with one of the engines. A man who says he was on the plane posted video on social media of flames coming out of the right engine. No one was hurt on the flight carrying 152 passengers and six crew members. A maintenance crew in New Mexico's largest city will inspect the plane.

