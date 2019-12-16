Police: Man crashes stolen SUV with baby inside; girl unhurt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man crashes stolen SUV with baby inside; girl unhurt

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a man stole an SUV with a 13-month-old girl inside and led Kentucky authorities on a chase before crashing on an interstate. The child was not harmed. Police say 22-year-old Joshua Reynolds was arrested after the crash Monday morning on Interstate 65. Police say the SUV had been left unlocked and running in a parking lot when it was taken. Authorities say Reynolds is charged with kidnapping and other charges. Officials say the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution even though she was not hurt.

