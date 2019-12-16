Illinois police identify suspect killed in Colorado pursuit

DENVER - Illinois authorities have identified a suspect who died following a high-speed pursuit involving police in Colorado. Denver’s KDVR-TV reports the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois says 43-year-old Matthew Borden was driving a stolen vehicle that crashed near an intersection of Highway 85 in Weld County. It is not clear how Borden died. Authorities say they do not believe officers returned fire when Borden fired at them. Borden was wanted in the deaths of two people in Illinois.

