Southern Indiana mayor concedes defeat after weekend recount

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. - The longtime Republican mayor of a southern Indiana city has conceded defeat to his Democratic rival after a weekend hand recount gave her a 24-vote edge in November's election. Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall conceded to Democratic challenger Treva Hodges on Monday, 41 days after the election left the mayoral race's outcome in question. Hall has served for 16 years as mayor of the small Ohio River city just northeast of Louisville, Kentucky. Hodges, who will take office on Jan. 1, said Hall’s decision to concede the race will allow “people to come to terms with the finality of it all."

