Southern Indiana mayor concedes defeat after weekend recount - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Indiana mayor concedes defeat after weekend recount

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. - The longtime Republican mayor of a southern Indiana city has conceded defeat to his Democratic rival after a weekend hand recount gave her a 24-vote edge in November's election. Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall conceded to Democratic challenger Treva Hodges on Monday, 41 days after the election left the mayoral race's outcome in question. Hall has served for 16 years as mayor of the small Ohio River city just northeast of Louisville, Kentucky. Hodges, who will take office on Jan. 1, said Hall’s decision to concede the race will allow “people to come to terms with the finality of it all."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.