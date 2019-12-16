Poplar Bluff Police offering reward for arrest of "armed and dan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Poplar Bluff Police offering reward for arrest of "armed and dangerous" man


By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff Police are asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Carlos Wallace.

Police say Wallace has outstanding warrants and is wanted for questioning about several felony charges. Wallace is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Carlos Wallace is asked to call local authorities or the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.

