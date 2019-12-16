Former Illinois city clerk convicted of child porn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Illinois city clerk convicted of child porn

Posted: Updated:

HARVARD, Ill. - A former city clerk in the northern Illinois community of Harvard faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison after being convicted by a judge of one count of possession of child pornography.  Andrew Wells was arrested in 2016 after a flash drive that had many of his personal documents on it was found to contain pornographic images In finding Wells guilty, the judge said he couldn't understand how Wells could not have noticed the pornography. Wells, who was acquitted on two other counts of the same felony charge, is scheduled to return to court for sentencing next month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.