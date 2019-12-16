Former Illinois city clerk convicted of child porn

HARVARD, Ill. - A former city clerk in the northern Illinois community of Harvard faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison after being convicted by a judge of one count of possession of child pornography. Andrew Wells was arrested in 2016 after a flash drive that had many of his personal documents on it was found to contain pornographic images In finding Wells guilty, the judge said he couldn't understand how Wells could not have noticed the pornography. Wells, who was acquitted on two other counts of the same felony charge, is scheduled to return to court for sentencing next month.

