Auditor: Warnings about KentuckyWired project were ignored

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An audit says Kentucky paid more than $1.3 million to two main outside consultants over three years but largely ignored their concerns about a statewide broadband network project. The report was released Monday by state Auditor Mike Harmon. It details how financial risks for the troubled KentuckyWired project shifted from an investment bank to the state. The report was the second phase of the review of the project meant to bring high-speed internet access to all 120 Kentucky counties. The findings will give critics more leverage next year, when lawmakers will be asked to approve another $100 million for the project.

