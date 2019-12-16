Barr files for reelection in bid for fifth term in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Barr files for reelection in bid for fifth term in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has filed for reelection seeking a fifth term next year in Kentucky's 6th District. Barr on Monday stressed his support for President Donald Trump and his ability to help shape legislation despite the GOP's loss of power in the U.S. House. Barr's latest reelection bid is his first as a member of the House minority party. Barr touted his role on national security and veterans issues despite being in the House minority. The 6th District stretches from the bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills.

