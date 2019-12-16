Chicago teen fatally shot as she walked home from work - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago teen fatally shot as she walked home from work

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police are investigating the slaying of a 16-year-old girl who was gunned down as she was walking home from her job in a store on the city's West Side. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says detectives were still trying to determine if Angie Monroy was the intended target in Saturday night's shooting or if the gunman was aiming at a small group of people walking in front of her in the city's Little Village neighborhood. But he says the girl had no criminal history and no indication that she was involved in gang activity. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.