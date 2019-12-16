Chicago teen fatally shot as she walked home from work

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police are investigating the slaying of a 16-year-old girl who was gunned down as she was walking home from her job in a store on the city's West Side. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says detectives were still trying to determine if Angie Monroy was the intended target in Saturday night's shooting or if the gunman was aiming at a small group of people walking in front of her in the city's Little Village neighborhood. But he says the girl had no criminal history and no indication that she was involved in gang activity. No arrests have been made.

