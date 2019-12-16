Woodlawn man charged in shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Woodlawn man has been arrested following a shooting.

On Friday, December 13, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a female gunshot victim in the 5700 block of Richview Road.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of Steven Wilson, 45, of Woodlawn for aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless conduct.

The victim was transported by family members to a local hospital and then transferred to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Wilson remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing on the felony charges.

The incident was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, and Illinois State Police.