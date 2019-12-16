5 killed in weather-related crashes in Missouri, Kansas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5 killed in weather-related crashes in Missouri, Kansas

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say at least five people have died in weather-related crashes in Missouri and Kansas amid a storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in places and forced schools to close. The National Weather Service says the wintry weather was part of a storm system that hit parts of the Midwest and was expected to extend into the Northeast through Tuesday. In one of the crashes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed Sunday night when a driver lost control and overturned. A motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two Good Samaritans who were trying to help were struck.

