Local junior football players chosen to play in Texas

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Four Carterville football players have been selected to be part of the Bret Cooper Junior All-American Bowl.

The Bret Cooper Junior Academic All-American Bowl is an invite-only event recognizing high achieving student-athletes. The 6-day event starts on Thursday, December 26 with all games taking place on New Year's Eve at Beverly Humphrey Stadium in Dallas, TX.

Carterville Youth Football Association players Zechariah and Jonathan Miller along with Jaxson Smith and Nickolas Bisching will participate in the camp and bowl game.

Players who are selected to participate in Bret Cooper Junior Academic All-American Bowl demonstrate the ability to excel on the field as well as in the classroom. These players also understand that academics and character are more important than just simply being an athlete.

The honor of being selected for this game has many advantages. For example, they will be scouted by some of the top schools in the country, be coached by former NFL players and have the potential to be put on the early list for recruitment.

