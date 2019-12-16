Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police say a shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. WLS-TV reports that the child's 27-year-old mother was hospitalized after being shot in the arm and suffering a graze wound to her face. Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting in the city about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

