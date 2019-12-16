Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police say a shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. WLS-TV reports that the child's 27-year-old mother was hospitalized after being shot in the arm and suffering a graze wound to her face. Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting in the city about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.