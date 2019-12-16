Several injured in multi-car pileup in White County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Several injured in multi-car pileup in White County

WHITE CO. -- Illinois State Police report only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving FOUR vehicles that occurred Sunday evening in White County.

Troopers say it happened around 5:30 at Route 1 and White County Road. The driver of a KIA Soul crossed over into on-coming traffic, causing a collision with a Dodge van, sending the van off-road and leaving the KIA disabled.

A third vehicle then collided with the KIA Soul, and a fourth also struck the KIA, causing both to go off-road.

Again, only minor injuries were reported, and those who were injured were taken to local hospitals.

