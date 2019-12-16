Rain for most, wintry mix possible Monday for Randolph, Perry, and Jefferson counties

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We're tracking round two of a winter storm that may impact parts of our region on Monday.

Sunday, winter weather was confined to counties on the northwest edge of the viewing area like Randolph, northern Perry, and Jefferson counties. That will likely be the case once again Monday.

Precipitation is expected to spread into the region from the west and southwest by mid-morning. Temperatures will be hovering around in the low 30s through northern Jackson, Perry, Randolph, and Jefferson counties. In these areas, freezing rain and sleet is possible for a few hours. North of a line from Sparta to Mt. Vernon, temperatures may stay below freezing for much of the day and slick travel is possible.

While winter weather is occurring to the north, thunderstorms are possible in the Missouri Bootheel into Western Kentucky.

Everything starts to wrap up this evening with light snow showers before coming to an end after midnight. While a light dusting of snow is possible, impacts should be limited.

Stay with Storm Track 3 as we track this winter weather! We've got you covered!