Rain for most, wintry mix possible Monday for Randolph, Perry, a - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rain for most, wintry mix possible Monday for Randolph, Perry, and Jefferson counties

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We're tracking round two of a winter storm that may impact parts of our region on Monday. 

Sunday, winter weather was confined to counties on the northwest edge of the viewing area like Randolph, northern Perry, and Jefferson counties. That will likely be the case once again Monday. 

Precipitation is expected to spread into the region from the west and southwest by mid-morning. Temperatures will be hovering around in the low 30s through northern Jackson, Perry, Randolph, and Jefferson counties. In these areas, freezing rain and sleet is possible for a few hours. North of a line from Sparta to Mt. Vernon, temperatures may stay below freezing for much of the day and slick travel is possible. 

While winter weather is occurring to the north, thunderstorms are possible in the Missouri Bootheel into Western Kentucky. 

Everything starts to wrap up this evening with light snow showers before coming to an end after midnight. While a light dusting of snow is possible, impacts should be limited. 

Stay with Storm Track 3 as we track this winter weather! We've got you covered! 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.