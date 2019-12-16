DNR: Illinois hunters bagged 75K deer during 7-day fall hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Hunters took more than 75,000 deer during Illinois' seven-day firearm hunting season this fall, according to preliminary totals compiled by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That number represents a 7% drop in the number of deer harvested from 2018, when nearly 81,000 deer were taken. But the second part of this year's season, from Dec. 5-8, saw an uptick over last year. More than 25,000 deer were harvested during the second season, a 14 percent increase from 2018. State wildlife officials say that there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching, including archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.