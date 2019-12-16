DNR: Illinois hunters bagged 75K deer during 7-day fall hunt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DNR: Illinois hunters bagged 75K deer during 7-day fall hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Hunters took more than 75,000 deer during Illinois' seven-day firearm hunting season this fall, according to preliminary totals compiled by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That number represents a 7% drop in the number of deer harvested from 2018, when nearly 81,000 deer were taken. But the second part of this year's season, from Dec. 5-8, saw an uptick over last year. More than 25,000 deer were harvested during the second season, a 14 percent increase from 2018. State wildlife officials say that there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching, including archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders.

