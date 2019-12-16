Parts of Kentucky, West Virginia under dayslong flood watch - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parts of Kentucky, West Virginia under dayslong flood watch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Portions of Kentucky and West Virginia are under flood watches as a strong storm system moves into the region. The National Weather Service posted the flood watch for much of Kentucky and southern West Virginia on Monday and Tuesday. The weather service said the storm has the potential to dump up to 3 inches of rain in some areas. The system also could bring mixed accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain to other parts of West Virginia.

