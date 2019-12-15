Veterans Adventures holds 6th annual deer hunt

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Veteran Adventures held its Deer Camp at Touch of Nature this weekend and saw its largest turnout since the program started.

More than a dozen veterans took part in the hunt which organizers say is less about hunting and more about coming together and sharing stories.

The program invites veterans to take part, and it's specifically aimed towards helping disabled veterans experience outdoor events.

Survival Instructor Shane Neal says bringing veterans together can help in healing old wounds.

"To get a group of them together, just to be among other veterans, we might not know what you went through, but we understand what you went through because we've all been there ourselves," says Survival Instructor Shane Neal.

This is the sixth year the program has featured a deer hunt, and organizers say they plan to keep it around.

"Getting a deer is just a bonus; that's just the icing on top of the cake. Getting to come out here and hang out with fellow veterans, the camaraderie shared, getting to tell stories, getting to just experience being outside, hanging out, by the fire, that is what it's truly all about," says coordinator Greg Nejmanowski.

This weekend's camp also featured special guest speakers who teach survival and hunting skills based on ancestral traditions.