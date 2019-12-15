Dongola residents come together for a community Christmas

Dongola community members came out for a third year of celebrating the holidays as a village together.

Main Street was lined Sunday with giant-sized Christmas inflatables and there were free bounce houses, popcorn and cotton candy for kids.

Local vendors were selling everything from ceramics to jewelry and blankets.

Meanwhile, at the library, several arts and craft stations were set up for visitors to make a little holiday souvenir to take back home.

Other festivities included a parade and a village-wide Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Organizers say say the event is an excellent way for neighbors to come together and that a bake sale helps to raise money for other events throughout the year.