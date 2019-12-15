Thousands turnout to Marion's first Downtown Christmas

The city's first downtown Christmas at the square had a big turnout.

More than 2,500 people came out to the two-day event that was filled with lots of holiday activities.

Some of those included free pictures with Santa and bounce houses for the kids.

While everyone in the family could enjoy ice skating, horse and carriage rides and Christmas music.

There was plenty of food and drink vendors including Winston's Bagels, Curbside Cafe, Let's Be Frank, Crown Brew Coffee and Cold Blooded Coffee Company.

Mayor Mike Absher, who was also in attendance, says the holiday event had a little something for everyone.

"We've got ice gliding that's what I call it. I don't know how much of it is skating per say but it's kind of fun, " he joked. "Very popular carriage rides, which load right behind us. Some antique carriage rides that can be 10 on each carriage and we have two of them. "

Several shops around the town square, as well as, local arts and craft vendors were also on site for visitors to knock out some Christmas gift shopping.