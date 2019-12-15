Springfield graduate program adds Chicago-based internships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A program that places graduate students at the University of Illinois Springfield into state government internships is expanding to include positions based in Chicago. The director of the Graduate Public Service Internship Program says the expansion begins in August. University of Illinois Springfield students admitted to the program will complete their master's degrees online while interning at state government agencies in the Chicago area. The deadline to apply is June 1.

