Springfield graduate program adds Chicago-based internships - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Springfield graduate program adds Chicago-based internships

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A program that places graduate students at the University of Illinois Springfield into state government internships is expanding to include positions based in Chicago. The director of the Graduate Public Service Internship Program says the expansion begins in August. University of Illinois Springfield students admitted to the program will complete their master's degrees online while interning at state government agencies in the Chicago area. The deadline to apply is June 1.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.