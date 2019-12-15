Authorities investigate after 3 killed in Illinois car crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after three people were killed in head-on crash in northern Illinois. Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Covelli says police were called to a crash early Saturday morning. A 2008 Nissan Altima driven by a Waukegan man was traveling north on Green Bay Road in Beach Park when it crossed into southbound lanes of traffic. The car struck a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a Beach Park man. Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their names haven't yet been released.

