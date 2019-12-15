Authorities investigate after 3 killed in Illinois car crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities investigate after 3 killed in Illinois car crash

Posted: Updated:

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after three people were killed in head-on crash in northern Illinois. Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Covelli says police were called to a crash early Saturday morning. A 2008 Nissan Altima driven by a Waukegan man was traveling north on Green Bay Road in Beach Park when it crossed into southbound lanes of traffic. The car struck a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a Beach Park man. Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their names haven't yet been released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.