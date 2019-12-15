Franklin County holds its first 'Shop with a Sheriff' event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Franklin County holds its first 'Shop with a Sheriff' event

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Sheriff David Bartoni along with his deputies helped local children get into the holiday spirit this year. 

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office held its first annual 'Shop with a Sheriff' event this weekend. 

More than a dozen students were treated to breakfast with Santa and Mrs.Claus before picking out toys, clothes and other special items with a deputy. 

Volunteers wrapped the purchased gifts and the children took home a Christmas dinner food basket, as well as, a fast food gift card. 

Organizers say the event was made possible through fundraising efforts and donations. 

