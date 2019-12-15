Franklin County holds its first 'Shop with a Sheriff' event

Sheriff David Bartoni along with his deputies helped local children get into the holiday spirit this year.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office held its first annual 'Shop with a Sheriff' event this weekend.

More than a dozen students were treated to breakfast with Santa and Mrs.Claus before picking out toys, clothes and other special items with a deputy.

Volunteers wrapped the purchased gifts and the children took home a Christmas dinner food basket, as well as, a fast food gift card.

Organizers say the event was made possible through fundraising efforts and donations.