Winter mix for some

WSIL - A mixed bag of weather is expected across the region Sunday night. A cold rain will fall on most of us but northern most counties could see a mix of rain snow and ice. The most likely local spots to see wintry weather are Perry and Jefferson counties with some freezing rain possible in Franklin and Hamilton Jackson and Perry MO. Road conditions should improve Monday morning in any locations that see accumulation. Another round of light snow and sleet is possible for much of the region Monday evening.

