Wrecks close parts of I-70 after snow falls across region

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - A major winter storm moving across the region is expected to drop roughly 6 inches of snow on parts of Kansas and Missouri, and the storm is already causing travel problems. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a section of westbound Interstate 70 near Manhattan closed Sunday morning after a crash involving three semitrailer trucks and two other vehicles blocked the road. A section of westbound I-70 also closed near O'Fallon, Missouri, after several crashes. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Kansas, Missouri and part of Illinois Sunday. The snow is expected to continue falling throughout Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.