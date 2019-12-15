Chicago mayor fires longtime city spokesman

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has fired a longtime city spokesman. Her office has issued a statement saying Bill McCaffrey was “terminated for cause” and is declining to give further details, citing a “personnel matter.'' McCaffrey most recently served as a Law Department spokesman. He worked at City Hall for 15 years serving as spokesman for several agencies under three different mayors. He declined to comment to the Chicago Sun-Times, which says it came after McCaffrey raised "ethical issues.” The report cited an unnamed source. Lightfoot's office said that claim is false.

