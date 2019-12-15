11 Illinois districts honored for Advanced Placement success

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials say 11 Illinois schools districts have been honored for improving access to Advanced Placement courses and making gains on their exams. The Illinois districts are among 250 nationwide named to the College Board's Honor Roll. The recognized districts include Barrington, Edwardsville, O'Fallon and St. Charles. State education officials say the districts improved access among groups that are historically underrepresented, including students of color. At the same time they either maintained or improved the percentage of students who earned scores of 3 or higher on Advanced Placement exams, which can earn college credit for students.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.