SIU gives honorary degree to actor Bob Odenkirk

CARBONDALE, Ill. - "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has been designated with a honorary degree from his alma mater in southern Illinois. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that Southern Illinois University's Board of Trustees recently confirmed the honorary Doctor of Performing Arts degree. Odenkirk could be presented with the honor at the 2020 commencement ceremony. The actor left SIU three credits short of graduation. He finished those credits from Chicago and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1984. His main comedy project was "The Prime Time Special," a late-night sketch radio show that he wrote, produced and often improvised, alongside other students.

