Tracking Today's Winter Weather

(WSIL) -- Incoming winter weather impacts this morning into this afternoon will largely depend on your location. Areas north and west will likely be the first to see precipitation falling this morning. Precipitation this morning and early this afternoon will likely begin to fall as snow or a wintry mix. Later in the evening we will likely see a change over to rain and freezing rain which may raise concerns of icing overnight into Monday for areas in SIL, SEMO, and northward. Freezing Rain could bring Ice accumulations as high as 0.10" with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures should warm enough to expect mostly rain on Monday, before another brief switch to a wintry mix as this system exits they region Monday night. Some areas as far south as the boot heel region and western Kentucky may remain warm enough to see mostly rainfall with this system.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight to track this winter weather through the evening.