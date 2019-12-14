Carterville Police look for Christmas vandals

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating the destruction of a Christmas display at a home in Carterville.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The damages range from cut electrical wires to fully destroyed displays.

Reed Bigelow, the owner of the Carterville home, wrote on his Facebook about the incident, and the Carterville Police Department shared that post here.

Bigelow estimates there to be more than $2,000 worth of damage.

If you have information on who may have done this, you're asked to contact the Carterville Police Department: (618)-985-4853