Annual Christmas party in Anna honors veterans

ANNA (WSIL) -- Many gather together at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Anna to celebrate the holidays.

Nearly 200 family and friends of the veterans showed up for the annual Christmas party. Organizers say the party is a way of giving back and honoring the residents for their service and sacrifice. After a traditional Christmas dinner, there were Christmas carols, gift bags, and a visit from Santa.

"We just want to make sure that every veteran has a wonderful Christmas. None of us would be able to have the opportunity to have a Christmas if it hadn't been for the sacrifices that the veterans made for us," says Administrator Angie Simmons.

All of the food, snacks, and gifts were donated by the community and staff members.