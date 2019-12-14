SIU celebrates more than a thousand new graduates, Saturday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More students can now call themselves graduates of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Thousands watched as the winter commencement and graduation ceremony took place Saturday at the Banterra Center. The now graduated individuals walked to the beat of their hard work and accomplishment. The ceremony was for all schools of study. Graduate, Parker Flamm, received his diploma in the College of Agricultural Sciences. He says his big plans are right here at home.

"I've grown up here and been around it my whole life. It's something that runs thick in southern Illinois and something I'm proud of and everybody else in the area should be. I feel great about it. I put a lot of work towards this accomplishment along with everybody else out there today. I plan on taking over my family's business in Cobden, Illinois, Flamm Orchards, so I'm looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life alongside my dad, cousin, and uncle," says Parker.

Chancellor John M. Dunn says the best part of the holiday season is watching the December graduates walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.