SIU Carbondale will no longer require SAT, ACT for admission

By Associated Press



CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will no longer require students to take the ACT or SAT to be admitted to the university. The Southern Illinoisan reports Interim Chancellor John M. Dunn said research has shown the most important predictor of college success is a student's high school grade point average. Dunn says standardized tests like the ACT and SAT can be a barrier to higher education for many students. He says the university has a responsibility "to level the playing field and ensure that every student with potential has an opportunity to study at SIU.”

