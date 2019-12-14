New Jersey man faces sentencing in corruption case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Jersey man faces sentencing in corruption case

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a reduced sentence for a political consultant from New Jersey who was caught up in a political corruption case in Arkansas. Donald “D.A.” Jones faces 33 to 41 months in prison when sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a memorandum that was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying Jones deserves prison time, but a reduced sentence because of his cooperation in a wide-ranging case that led to the convictions of several former Arkansas lawmakers, including former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.