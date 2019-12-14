Man killed by St. Louis police had sued police in 2015 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed by St. Louis police had sued police in 2015

ST. LOUIS - The man fatally shot by police this week after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer had sued police four years ago for excessive use of force. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police on Friday identified the man as 24-year-old Cortez Bufford. In 2015, Bufford sued after police pulled him out of his car, pushed him to the ground and kicked him during an arrest caught on camera that garnered national attention. The city settled the case for $20,000. He has had multiple encounters with police since then, including three weeks ago on allegations of resisting arrest.

