Man who died at construction site was on brink of retirement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who died at construction site was on brink of retirement

Posted: Updated:

CROWN POINT, Ind. - Relatives of a northwestern Indiana man who died from injuries he suffered in a construction site accident say he was on the brink of retirement after decades of working six days a week. Sixty-nine-year-old Scott Beier of Lowell died Wednesday at a hospital after he suffered serious head and chest injuries at a home construction site in Crown Point. Police say another man was a maneuvering a Bobcat excavator vehicle at the job site when he accidentally backed into Beier. The married father of five had seven grandchildren, with another on the way, and had planned to retire this winter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.