Man who died at construction site was on brink of retirement

CROWN POINT, Ind. - Relatives of a northwestern Indiana man who died from injuries he suffered in a construction site accident say he was on the brink of retirement after decades of working six days a week. Sixty-nine-year-old Scott Beier of Lowell died Wednesday at a hospital after he suffered serious head and chest injuries at a home construction site in Crown Point. Police say another man was a maneuvering a Bobcat excavator vehicle at the job site when he accidentally backed into Beier. The married father of five had seven grandchildren, with another on the way, and had planned to retire this winter.

