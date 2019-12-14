Woman killed crossing Illinois interstate to reach family - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman killed crossing Illinois interstate to reach family

Posted: Updated:

By Associated Press

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) - A 20-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car on an Illinois interstate while trying to cross from her disabled vehicle to family members waiting in the outside lane. Illinois State Police say Rachel Watson of Camargo, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Champaign, parked her disabled vehicle on the inside shoulder of Interstate 294 southbound near Franklin Park. She got out of the vehicle to cross to the right shoulder, where her family was waiting in another vehicle. She was hit by a car in the far right lane of traffic around 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

