Missouri agency wants $16M to increase government chatbots - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri agency wants $16M to increase government chatbots

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Chatbots could soon be answering more questions from Missourians about their taxes or welfare. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Office of Administration is asking for $16 million over the next three years to hike the number of government chatbots. The Department of Revenue has struggled to answer all of Missourians' questions about taxes in the past, although it improved with a new approach in 2018. Adding more chatbots to answer routine government questions could free up state workers to handle other calls. Lawmakers will begin work on the next budget when they return to the Capitol in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.