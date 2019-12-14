Illinois' Black Hawk statue repairs are almost finished - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois' Black Hawk statue repairs are almost finished

OREGON, Ill. - The restoration project for a northern Illinois landmark known as the Black Hawk statue is near completion after funding and weather-related delays. The 108-year-old monument at Lowden State Park has spent most of the past five years beneath plastic covering to protect it from harsh weather. Standing at 48 feet (576 inches) tall, the statue overlooks Rock River in Oregon. It is one of the tallest concrete monolith statues in the world. WLS-TV reported the statue's arms had to be fully replaced. The head needed to be repaired and most of the decayed exterior concrete has been chipped away and replaced with a new, less permeable concrete mix.

