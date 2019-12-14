St. Louis board votes to ban cat declawing

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis officials have voted to ban local veterinarians from declawing cats. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 21-1 to end the practice. Vets declaw cats by slicing through bone to amputate the first segment of a cat's toes. The St. Louis bill against declawing includes an exception for medically necessary procedures. The American Veterinary Medical Association says declawing is sometimes needed to treat infections or tumors. Democratic Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says the procedure can be painful. She says there are other options to prevent cats from scratching.

