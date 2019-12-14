Missouri investigating police shooting that injured woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri authorities are investigating a shooting involving Grain Valley police that left a woman injured. The Kansas City Star reports the incident began Friday afternoon when officers received multiple calls regarding an aggravated assault. The suspect was seen leaving the scene. Police pursued the vehicle as it traveled out of the city, eventually stopping at a small lakeside community in Jackson County. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says a woman allegedly exited the vehicle with a handgun. Shots were fired. The woman was taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown. No police officers were injured

