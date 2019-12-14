Indiana resisting marijuana trend of neighboring states

By TOM DAVIES

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s Republican leaders oppose taking steps toward following Michigan and Illinois in legalizing marijuana use during the upcoming legislative session. Indiana lawmakers have not seriously debated steps such as allowing medical marijuana or removing the threat of jail time for possessing small amounts of the drug, even as recreational marijuana sales have won approval in Michigan and Illinois and medical use is allowed in Ohio. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says he'll remain opposed as long as federal officials classify marijuana as a dangerous drug. The Democrats seeking to challenge him in next year's election all favor some level of legalization.

