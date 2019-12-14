One hurt in crash involving train and vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One hurt in crash involving train and vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) --- At least one person is hurt following a crash near the town of Bonnie.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a 2016 Chevy truck striking a southbound train near Lang Lane west of Route 37, at around 7:40 Saturday morning, according to sheriff Jeff Bullard.

The driver, 21-year-old Cody Confer, of Opdyke, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to St. Louis for further treatment.

Sheriff Bullard says the driver's family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.