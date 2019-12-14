One hurt in crash involving train and vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) --- At least one person is hurt following a crash near the town of Bonnie.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a 2016 Chevy truck striking a southbound train near Lang Lane west of Route 37, at around 7:40 Saturday morning, according to sheriff Jeff Bullard.

The driver, 21-year-old Cody Confer, of Opdyke, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to St. Louis for further treatment.

Sheriff Bullard says the driver's family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.