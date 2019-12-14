Morning Showers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Morning Showers

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Morning showers should give way to drier conditions this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions should persist this afternoon, while winds increase out of the north. Temperatures should remain in the low to mid 40s for highs. A chance for rain and wintry mix remains Sunday afternoon and evening, but the concern for wintry mix remains mostly in northern SEMO and SIL. Areas south of thirteen in SIL should primarily see rainfall through Monday morning. 

We'll have more on your forecast tonight, on WSIL. 

