Shooting shows New Jersey's gun laws aren't stopping imports

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Officials from states with strong gun restrictions have called for stricter firearm control in places with weaker laws to thwart traffickers.  But the fatal attack on a Jewish market in New Jersey shows how fruitless those efforts can be. Police say two of the weapons used in the fatal attack in Jersey City Tuesday were bought in Ohio last year. Gun control advocates say the answer is federal legislation, but that doesn't seem likely to happen with a divided Congress. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says it's important to “name and shame” states that export so-called crime guns to New Jersey.

