Couple drops off newborn girl at Chicago-area fire station

Officials say a newborn girl has been dropped at a suburban Chicago fire station by her parents. The girl, a few hours old, was taken Friday to Engine One in Cicero. Town spokesman Ray Hanania said paramedics and police determined she was in good health, but she was taken to a hospital for further examination. Hanania says the baby will be turned over Cook County officials. By state law, parents unable to care for a baby up to 30 days old can surrender it to a hospital, emergency medical care facility, and police and fire stations.

