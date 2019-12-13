Security guard convicted in fatal shooting near Missouri bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Security guard convicted in fatal shooting near Missouri bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A security guard who claimed he was defending himself when he fatally shot a man outside a Kansas City bar has been convicted of second-degree murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jones was convicted Thursday in the June 2018 shooting at the Yum Yum Bar & Grill. Prosecutors say Jones and another security guard, 24-year-old Markell Pinkins, shot 45-year-old Kevin Thomas, who was sitting in a car across the street from the bar. Court records say the guards repeatedly asked Thomas to get out of the car and shot at him when he moved the car “not even a foot.” Pinkins case is pending.

