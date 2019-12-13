2 involved in A.J. Freund case no longer state workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say that two Department of Children and Family Services employees at the center of an investigation into the well-being of a five-year-old boy who later died are no longer employed. The Chicago Tribune reports that a DCFS spokesman declined to say whether Carlos Acosta and his former supervisor, Andrew Polovin, were fired or resigned. The two responded to a December 2018 police complaint about bruising on Andrew “A.J.” Freund of Crystal Lake. The boy was found dead in a shallow grave last spring. His mother has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.