2 involved in A.J. Freund case no longer state workers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 involved in A.J. Freund case no longer state workers

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say that two Department of Children and Family Services employees at the center of an investigation into the well-being of a five-year-old boy who later died are no longer employed. The Chicago Tribune reports that a DCFS spokesman declined to say whether Carlos Acosta and his former supervisor, Andrew Polovin, were fired or resigned. The two responded to a December 2018 police complaint about bruising on Andrew “A.J.” Freund of Crystal Lake. The boy was found dead in a shallow grave last spring. His mother has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.